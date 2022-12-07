Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Sells 913 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LAD. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 2,112.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

LAD opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.66. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.00 and a 52-week high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $216.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.94.

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $11.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.91 by ($0.83). Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $11.21 earnings per share. Lithia Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 45.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.76%.

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 180 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.34, for a total transaction of $43,441.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,839 shares in the company, valued at $443,824.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LAD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $348.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $565.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lithia Motors in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Lithia Motors from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

