Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Takes $577,000 Position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $577,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FELE. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,279,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the second quarter worth $14,799,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth $6,291,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after purchasing an additional 63,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in Franklin Electric during the first quarter worth $4,517,000. Institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on FELE. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Franklin Electric Stock Down 1.9 %

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

Shares of FELE opened at $79.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.99. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd were issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 19.60%.

Insider Activity at Franklin Electric

In related news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $84,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares in the company, valued at $830,165.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

