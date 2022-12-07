Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) CEO Sells $654,205.32 in Stock

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) CEO Raju Mohan sold 23,003 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total transaction of $654,205.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,541,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,849,104.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Raju Mohan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 2nd, Raju Mohan sold 276,997 shares of Ventyx Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $8,035,682.97.

Ventyx Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %

Ventyx Biosciences stock opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.50 and a 12-month high of $41.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ventyx Biosciences ( NASDAQ:VTYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,666,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after purchasing an additional 197,014 shares in the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Recommended Stories

