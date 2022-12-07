Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 50,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ventyx Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ventyx Biosciences

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,666,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ventyx Biosciences by 92.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,575,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 758,903 shares during the period. Darwin Global Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ventyx Biosciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,913,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 30.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,381,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,230,000 after purchasing an additional 324,314 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventyx Biosciences by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,103,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,539,000 after buying an additional 197,014 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.