Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX) Insider John Nuss Sells 50,000 Shares

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) insider John Nuss sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $1,411,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,302,988.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ VTYX opened at $27.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.94. Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $41.29.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.14). Equities analysts expect that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Ventyx Biosciences from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Ventyx Biosciences from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventyx Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
