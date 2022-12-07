Verici Dx (LON:VRCI) Trading Up 4.2%

Verici Dx plc (LON:VRCI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 13 ($0.16) and last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.15). Approximately 97,307 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 126,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

Verici Dx Stock Up 4.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 18.37. The company has a quick ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,309.09. The stock has a market cap of £21.29 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

About Verici Dx

(Get Rating)

Verici Dx plc, an immuno-diagnostics development company, focuses on the kidney transplantation market. The company develops prognostic and diagnostic tests for kidney transplant patients. Its in-development tests include Clarava, a pre-transplant prognosis test for the risk of early acute rejection; Tuteva, a post-transplant test that focuses on acute cellular rejection; and Protega, a liquid biopsy that aims to predict the risk of fibrosis and long-term graft failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verici Dx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verici Dx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.