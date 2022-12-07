Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on VIAV. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $10.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Viavi Solutions has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $310.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.65 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Viavi Solutions news, CEO Oleg Khaykin sold 20,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.98, for a total transaction of $223,519.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 992,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,900,131.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total transaction of $273,981.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,859 shares of company stock valued at $957,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 313.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 25.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 36.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.