Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).

VOD stock opened at GBX 87.01 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,487.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 86.94 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.91.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of €0.05 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is currently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

