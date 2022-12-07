Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) Given a GBX 90 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.10) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.62) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.65) to GBX 115 ($1.40) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.34) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.22) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 134.18 ($1.64).
Vodafone Group Public Stock Down 2.5 %
VOD stock opened at GBX 87.01 ($1.06) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £23.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,487.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84. Vodafone Group Public has a 12 month low of GBX 86.94 ($1.06) and a 12 month high of GBX 141.60 ($1.73). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 99.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 113.91.
Vodafone Group Public Dividend Announcement
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
