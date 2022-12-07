Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Position Lessened by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,696 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,527,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $613,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,443 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after acquiring an additional 230,938 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,031,000 after acquiring an additional 67,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 942,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,959,000 after acquiring an additional 86,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VNO opened at $22.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.02, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.11. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

VNO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Argus cut Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.