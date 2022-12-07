Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,475 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 471 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Voya Financial by 893.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 755 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter.

Voya Financial stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.20 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.36%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares in the company, valued at $671,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $680,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,302,045. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Voya Financial to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James started coverage on Voya Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Voya Financial from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.42.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

