Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Research Coverage Started at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $159.00 price target on the retailer’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Atlantic Securities increased their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $160.26.

Walmart Stock Down 1.2 %

WMT stock opened at $149.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $404.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.85 and a 200-day moving average of $132.89. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total transaction of $1,049,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.89, for a total value of $1,049,230.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,683,978.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 493,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.55, for a total value of $75,326,444.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 274,138,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,819,772,494.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,524,402 shares of company stock worth $826,260,798 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walmart

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Walmart by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

