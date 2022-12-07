Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Stock Position Lessened by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,555 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WAFD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 5.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 315.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,119 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 12,237 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at $393,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 27.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Washington Federal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:WAFD opened at $33.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.46 and a 1-year high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.17.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 32.21%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

