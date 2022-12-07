Wells Fargo & Company Upgrades PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) to “Overweight”

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $75.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PFSI. Barclays cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $67.17.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $58.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $50.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 1.40. PennyMac Financial Services has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $71.52.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 7.64%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $403,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,521,725.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.87, for a total value of $713,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 174,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,596,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $403,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,676 shares of company stock valued at $5,025,321. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

