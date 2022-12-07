Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 127,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $4,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $228,475,000 after buying an additional 20,300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,215,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,943,000 after buying an additional 600,874 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,533,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,885,000 after buying an additional 781,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,409,733 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,799,000 after buying an additional 79,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 903,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,819,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Werner Enterprises Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ WERN opened at $43.58 on Wednesday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.84 and a 52 week high of $48.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.81.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $827.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.79 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.07%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is 13.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Werner Enterprises from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on Werner Enterprises to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $51.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.