Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 445.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,451,033 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $72,044,000 after buying an additional 1,185,100 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,260,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $412,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 771.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 986,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after purchasing an additional 873,224 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Western Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,629,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Western Digital by 118.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 662,084 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $33,059,000 after purchasing an additional 358,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WDC shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Western Digital from $85.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Western Digital from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Western Digital from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

Western Digital Stock Performance

Shares of WDC opened at $33.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.55. Western Digital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.56 and a 1 year high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The data storage provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 12.93%. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Western Digital

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.