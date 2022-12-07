Westhaven Gold (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.28 and last traded at $0.28. 950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average of $0.32.

Westhaven Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in four properties, which include the Shovelnose, Prospect Valley, Skoonka Creek, and Skoonka North gold projects that covers an area of approximately 37,000 hectares located in British Columbia.

