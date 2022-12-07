World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 71,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,779 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WWE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WWE opened at $77.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.91 and a 1 year high of $81.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

WWE has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, World Wrestling Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.20.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

