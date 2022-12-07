XPAC Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPAXU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

XPAC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPAXU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.95. 298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 25,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

XPAC Acquisition Stock Down 0.1 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPAXU. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in XPAC Acquisition by 88.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in XPAC Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $634,000.

XPAC Acquisition Company Profile

XPAC Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

