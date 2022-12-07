Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.
Yamaha Motor Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Yamaha Motor Company Profile
