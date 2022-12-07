Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Yamaha Motor (OTCMKTS:YAMHF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the stock.

Yamaha Motor Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:YAMHF opened at $24.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.17. Yamaha Motor has a 12 month low of $17.54 and a 12 month high of $26.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.57 and its 200 day moving average is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Get Yamaha Motor alerts:

Yamaha Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yamaha Motor Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the land mobility, marine products, robotics, and financial services businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its Land Mobility segment offers motorcycles, leaning multi-wheelers, all-terrain vehicles, recreational off highway vehicles, snowmobiles, electrically power-assisted bicycles, electric wheelchairs, automobile engines, and automobile components, as well as intermediate parts for products, and knockdown parts.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.