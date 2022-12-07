Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 14.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 231,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,763,000 after purchasing an additional 28,400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 8.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zebra Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $263,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $383.33.

Zebra Technologies Stock Down 2.9 %

About Zebra Technologies

Shares of NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $254.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $224.87 and a 12-month high of $615.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $294.56.

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.