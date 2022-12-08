142,519 Shares in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO) Bought by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 142,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in OLO by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 24,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in OLO in the 1st quarter worth $383,000. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in OLO by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wisconsin Capital Management LLC now owns 245,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 60,215 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OLO during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Nine Ten Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of OLO by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,531,000 after buying an additional 1,576,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of OLO from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of OLO from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OLO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of OLO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.92.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO Profile

OLO stock opened at $6.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -28.25 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $9.15. Olo Inc. has a one year low of $6.66 and a one year high of $27.37.

(Get Rating)

Olo Inc provides software-as-a-service platform for multi-location restaurants in the United States. The company's platform enables on-demand commerce operations, which cover digital ordering and delivery through online and mobile ordering modules. Its modules include Order Management, an on-demand digital commerce and channel management solutions that enables consumers to order directly from and pay restaurants via mobile, web, kiosk, voice, and other digital channels; and Delivery Enablement, a fulfillment network, as well as a network aggregator and channel management solution, which enables restaurants to offer, manage, and expand direct delivery, as well as allows restaurants to control and syndicate menu, pricing, location data, and availability, while directly integrating and optimizing orders from third-parties into the restaurants' point-of-sale and systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.