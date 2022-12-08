16,076 Shares in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 16,076 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,310,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 2,981,240 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after buying an additional 467,788 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 406,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 28,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,902,000. 3.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITUB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank raised shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.40 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $5.50 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE ITUB opened at $4.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $48.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.01.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 10.97%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itaú Unibanco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.36%.

About Itaú Unibanco

(Get Rating)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

Further Reading

