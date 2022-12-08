23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Shares Gap Up to $3.19

Shares of 23andMe Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at 3.19, but opened at 3.28. 23andMe shares last traded at 3.12, with a volume of 10,168 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on ME shares. Cowen started coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on 23andMe from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Cowen began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on 23andMe in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 5.60.

23andMe Trading Down 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.03 and a 200-day moving average of 3.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

In related news, insider Kathy L. Hibbs sold 26,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of 3.25, for a total transaction of 85,341.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 235,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 766,444.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 28.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 23andMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of 23andMe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 21.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

