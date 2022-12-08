30,100 Shares in Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG) Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lightwave Logic, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWLG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LWLG. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Lightwave Logic by 703.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 3,334 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter worth about $96,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter worth about $97,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Veery Capital LLC purchased a new position in Lightwave Logic in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

Lightwave Logic Stock Performance

Shares of Lightwave Logic stock opened at $7.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $816.18 million, a PE ratio of -40.28 and a beta of 1.94. Lightwave Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.39 and a 52-week high of $20.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.22.

Lightwave Logic Profile

Lightwave Logic, Inc, a development stage company, focuses on the development of photonic devices and non-linear optical polymer materials systems for fiber-optic data communications and optical computing markets in the United States. The company is involved in designing and synthesizing organic chromophores for use in its electro-optic polymer systems and photonic device designs.

