438,255 Shares in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR) Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 438,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,748,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $21,464,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,035,000. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $14,632,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,162,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,202,000 after acquiring an additional 680,626 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,682,000.
Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA CGGR opened at $20.67 on Thursday. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $18.60 and a 12 month high of $28.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.96.
