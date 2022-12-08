65,590 Shares in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 65,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after buying an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 128.5% in the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 7,717,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,204,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340,777 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

MQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on Marqeta from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson began coverage on Marqeta in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.42.

Shares of NASDAQ MQ opened at $6.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.11 and a beta of 1.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.00 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. Marqeta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.72.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

