Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Absci worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Absci stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.

Several research firms recently commented on ABSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Absci from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded Absci to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen upgraded Absci from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Absci from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.

