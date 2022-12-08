Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI) Shares Bought by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its stake in shares of Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,927,722 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,197 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.15% of Absci worth $46,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 305.3% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Absci during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 91.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absci by 16.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.42% of the company’s stock.
Absci Price Performance
Shares of Absci stock opened at $2.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $235.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 0.61. Absci Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.35.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Absci Profile
Absci Corporation, a drug and target discovery company, provides biologic drug candidates and production cell lines using integrated drug creation platform for partners in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform enables the creation of biologics by unifying the drug discovery and cell line development processes into one process.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Absci (ABSI)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Absci Co. (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Absci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.