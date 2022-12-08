Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Holdings Lifted by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its position in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 0.9% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Acadia Healthcare Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHC opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.07 and a 52 week high of $89.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

ACHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

