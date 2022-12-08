Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) by 125.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,203 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Acadia Healthcare were worth $3,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ACHC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 153.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $38,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 74.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ACHC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on Acadia Healthcare to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Stephens raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.00.

NASDAQ ACHC opened at $81.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.07 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.44.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric hospitals, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient clinics.

