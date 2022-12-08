Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Sold by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA cut its holdings in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) by 52.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 131,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,026 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Adecoagro were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AGRO. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Adecoagro by 64.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,342,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,982 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,171,000. Emerging Variant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $12,080,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,060,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,384,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Adecoagro stock opened at $7.83 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a market capitalization of $872.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.04. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.78 and a 1 year high of $13.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Not Available dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Adecoagro’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanuts, cotton, sunflowers, and others; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

