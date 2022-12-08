Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC trimmed its position in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,180,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442,440 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Advantage Solutions were worth $42,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Advantage Solutions by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,774,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,603,000 after purchasing an additional 62,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,539,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 251,742 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,996,000 after acquiring an additional 65,502 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 673,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 19,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advantage Solutions by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 529,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,379,000 after acquiring an additional 20,843 shares in the last quarter. 26.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advantage Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Advantage Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Advantage Solutions Trading Down 1.8 %

Insider Activity at Advantage Solutions

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $684.12 million, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.38. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, Director Brian K. Ratzan purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.47 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 152,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,104.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Advantage Solutions

(Get Rating)

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.