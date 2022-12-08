AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) PT Raised to $106.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from $105.00 to $106.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AVAV. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of AeroVironment stock opened at $82.37 on Wednesday. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $52.03 and a 1 year high of $114.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 1,647.73 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.41 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 5.39% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AeroVironment will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles Thomas Burbage sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.68, for a total value of $693,436.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,957.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total value of $50,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,518.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 202.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 339 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in AeroVironment by 227.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in AeroVironment by 187.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 575 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

