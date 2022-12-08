Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Position Increased by Natixis

Natixis lifted its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 26,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,647 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Affirm were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AFRM. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 59.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,867,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,561,000 after purchasing an additional 11,502,492 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 12.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 63.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,060,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,925,000 after buying an additional 1,570,716 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,773,000 after buying an additional 1,432,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Affirm by 54.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,070,000 after buying an additional 643,926 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Stock Performance

Affirm stock opened at $11.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 11.41, a current ratio of 11.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 2.75. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $128.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $361.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.72 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 25.51% and a negative net margin of 45.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AFRM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Affirm from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Affirm from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens lowered their price target on Affirm from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Affirm from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Affirm from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,287 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.27, for a total value of $246,685.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at $986,727.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

Featured Stories

