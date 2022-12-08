Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,217 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in A. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,082,335 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,980,792,000 after purchasing an additional 730,116 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,531,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,246,209,000 after acquiring an additional 261,435 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,826,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,432,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691,006 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,476,317 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $650,476,000 after purchasing an additional 214,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,114,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $544,536,000 after purchasing an additional 136,245 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $158.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

Shares of A opened at $153.73 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $139.51 and its 200-day moving average is $130.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.08. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.52 and a fifty-two week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.14%.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 128,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.73, for a total value of $20,046,499.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 260,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,597,409.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.89, for a total value of $258,437.67. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,237.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 181,520 shares of company stock worth $27,637,817 over the last 90 days.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

