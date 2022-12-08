Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $63.64

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.64, but opened at $61.49. Agilysys shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.
Agilysys Trading Down 1.5 %
The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.
Insider Activity at Agilysys
In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Agilysys (AGYS)
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
- Top 10 Searched Stocks on MarketBeat All-Access
- 3 Dividend Kings With Royally Good Upside
- Institutions Sell The Rallies In Toll Brothers Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Agilysys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilysys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.