Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) Shares Gap Down to $63.64

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $63.64, but opened at $61.49. Agilysys shares last traded at $60.86, with a volume of 231 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AGYS. Craig Hallum upgraded Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Agilysys in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Agilysys from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.26 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day moving average of $51.95.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Agilysys had a return on equity of 24.56% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $47.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,772,221.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Agilysys by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 496,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,811,000 after acquiring an additional 126,969 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth $3,631,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 5.4% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,421,306 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,669,000 after buying an additional 73,378 shares during the period. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 3.8% in the second quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,685 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,387,000 after buying an additional 68,108 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 25.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 330,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after buying an additional 66,178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, reservations management, and seat solutions to enhance guest experience.

