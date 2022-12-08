Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) Shares Acquired by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,214 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 29.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 968 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 90.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 34.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,016 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 62.0% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AEM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$89.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

NYSE:AEM opened at $51.89 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $67.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a PEG ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The mining company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 109.59%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.