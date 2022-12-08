Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €132.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €132.00 ($138.95) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a €200.00 ($210.53) price target on Airbus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($178.95) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €152.00 ($160.00) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a €139.00 ($146.32) price objective on Airbus in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($136.84) price objective on Airbus in a report on Wednesday.

Get Airbus alerts:

Airbus Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Airbus stock opened at €108.40 ($114.11) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 52 week low of €68.28 ($71.87) and a 52 week high of €99.97 ($105.23). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €105.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is €102.33.

About Airbus

Airbus SE engages in the designing, manufacturing, and delivering aerospace products, services, and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.