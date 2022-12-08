Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Price Target Cut to $132.00

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Tigress Financial from $168.00 to $132.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AKAM. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $110.53.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $89.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.71. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $76.28 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 14.12% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The company had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,689,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,000 shares of company stock worth $728,285. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Akamai Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.1% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,742,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 266,848 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $21,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,697 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 12,443 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $999,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Featured Stories

