Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Gap Down to $8.14

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $7.93. Allakos shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 1,471 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Allakos Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $645.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Allakos

In other news, Director Paul Edward Walker acquired 3,984,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $19,999,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,386,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,999,728. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLK. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allakos by 45.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Allakos by 200.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 17,937 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $369,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Allakos by 8.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in Allakos during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Allakos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

