Alps Advisors Inc. Buys 188,570 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 853.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 188,570 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.5% of Alps Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $54,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Newfound Research LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 25.4% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Microsoft by 36.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 341 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Macquarie began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

Microsoft Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $213.43 and a one year high of $344.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $238.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

