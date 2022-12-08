Alps Advisors Inc. Has $14.33 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26,930.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 134,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 134,384 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,764.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,113,256,000 after buying an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,219,876,000 after acquiring an additional 37,754,468 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after acquiring an additional 35,830,928 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,965,498 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $110,725,825,000 after purchasing an additional 543,744 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,947,054,000 after purchasing an additional 26,375,927 shares during the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $164,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,147,508. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. The company has a market cap of $902.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.18.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMZN. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. JMP Securities cut their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

