Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Peak Asset Management LLC

Peak Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,994.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,040 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,083 shares during the quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 800.0% in the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,741,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283 in the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.46. The company has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $172.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Recommended Stories

