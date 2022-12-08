Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,339.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,954 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,054 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the first quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $150,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 50 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 916.7% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.61.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,741,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total value of $66,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,680 shares in the company, valued at $14,741,102.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

