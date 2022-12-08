Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Raised by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL increased its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,057.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,506 shares during the quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 1,764.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 48,142,889 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,113,256,000 after acquiring an additional 45,560,351 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,909.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,731,440 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,219,876,000 after purchasing an additional 37,754,468 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,780.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,843,844 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,019,394,000 after buying an additional 35,830,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,923.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 27,747,428 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,947,054,000 after buying an additional 26,375,927 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 24,033,048 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,552,550,000 after acquiring an additional 22,726,423 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.61.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.87 and a twelve month high of $177.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $902.44 billion, a PE ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 303,988 shares of company stock valued at $11,164,283 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.