Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Position Boosted by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,963.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,010,000 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,912,600 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 2.8% of Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $213,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 217 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Lakeside Advisors INC. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% during the first quarter. Lakeside Advisors INC. now owns 72 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 575 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in Amazon.com by 6.0% in the first quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 88 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 15,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.10, for a total value of $1,627,639.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 522,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,844,078.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,259,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 303,988 shares of company stock worth $11,164,283. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AMZN opened at $88.46 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.87 and a 52-week high of $177.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.46. The company has a market cap of $902.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

