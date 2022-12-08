Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 563,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,257 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $46,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,747,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,683,000 after acquiring an additional 443,199 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,536,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,353,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,750,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,944,000 after buying an additional 469,440 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,648,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,136,000 after buying an additional 28,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Amdocs in the 1st quarter worth $104,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $88.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.60. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $90.77.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.13. Amdocs had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Amdocs to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Amdocs in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.20.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. The company designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. It provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

