Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,717 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,378 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ameris Bancorp were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the bank’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 2.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 30.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Ameris Bancorp news, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,357.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $58,094.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of Ameris Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. Raymond James lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameris Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB opened at $50.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.04. Ameris Bancorp has a 52 week low of $38.22 and a 52 week high of $55.62.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 31.01% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The company had revenue of $278.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. On average, research analysts predict that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

