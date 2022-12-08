Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA) Price Target Cut to C$1.10

Anconia Resources (CVE:ARA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.25 to C$1.10 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ARA stock opened at C$0.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million and a PE ratio of -5.00. Anconia Resources has a one year low of C$0.01 and a one year high of C$0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

Anconia Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Anconia Resources Corp. operates as a base and precious metal exploration and development company in Canada. The company primarily explores for zinc and gold deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Atlas properties located in the Territory of Nunavut. The company also has interest in the Batchewana property in the Batchewana Greenstone Belt near Sault Ste Marie, Ontario; and in the Grenfell property in the Kirkland Lake Area, Ontario.

