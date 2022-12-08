Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 645 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,684 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 6.9% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Phoenix Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 17,286 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,586,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 26,082 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,699,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaview Investment Managers LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 26,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares in the company, valued at $38,152,450.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Price Performance

Microsoft stock opened at $244.37 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $344.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.80. The company has a market cap of $1.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.64.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

