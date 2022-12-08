Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 10,701 shares during the period. Apple comprises 2.5% of Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 18,263.5% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in Apple in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 518 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $140.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $145.33 and a 200 day moving average of $149.71. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

