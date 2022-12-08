Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Gap Down to $11.37

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.37, but opened at $10.94. Antero Midstream shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 5,660 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. TheStreet raised shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Antero Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 2.46.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 35.99%. The business had revenue of $231.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 26th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.45%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.33%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2,155.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 138.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Antero Midstream during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

